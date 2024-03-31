Silver Knights Fall Short, 3-2, to Firebirds
March 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 3-2, to the Coachella Valley Firebirds Saturday evening at The Dollar Loan Center.
Coachella opened scoring in the first period, but the Silver Knights followed up with a goal of their own from Ryan Dzingel at 8:24. A goal from Kole Lind put the Firebirds ahead again to end the first frame.
The Firebirds extended their lead to 3-1 by the end of the second. A goal from Rempal got the Silver Knights within one late in the third period, but Coachella held on to gain the W.
The Henderson Silver Knights will play the Ontario Reign at home this Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT.
