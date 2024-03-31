Gulls Downed by Tucson

March 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 7-3 to the Tucson Roadrunners Saturday night at Tucson Convention Center Arena. San Diego's overall record now stands at 23-31-8-0.

With an assist, Chase De Leo recorded his 182nd point as a San Diego Gull (67-115=182), becoming the franchise's all-time points leader. De Leo surpasses Sam Carrick, who previously held the record with 86-95=181 points. De Leo has helpers in five straight games (0-8=8), a new season high.

Andrew Agozzino set a new Gulls AHL single season record with his 13th power play goal of the season, his 19th goal overall. Agozzino also picked up an assist and has posted 5-6=11 points across his last nine games.

Sasha Pastujov set a new AHL career-best goal streak with a goal in his third straight game. He extended his point streak to four games (3-1=4), also an AHL career high.

Judd Caulfield scored his first shorthanded goal of his AHL career, his 10th goal of the season. He has points in back-to-back games (1-1=2).

Ben King tallied his fourth point in the last two games (1-3=4) with his 15th assist of the season.

Nick Wolff, Brayden Tracey, and Drew Helleson also earned assists.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 29 shots.

The San Diego return to Pechanga Arena San Diego on Wednesday to complete their season series with the San Jose Barracuda (7 p.m. PDT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Chase De Leo

On becoming the Gulls' all-time points leader:

It's cool. I think it's exciting, it's been a long time coming. A lot of work has gone into it. Different teammates, different coaches since I've been in the organization. Everybody's been a part of it, and like I said yesterday, it would've been nice obviously, nicer to get the win, two points, but it's an exciting milestone and thanks to everyone that's been a part of it.

On Sam Carrick's message and what he's learned in San Diego:

Yeah, that's cool. Obviously, Sam was my captain, when we were here, learned a lot from him and he made it. He didn't take the easy route, he grinded, took him a long time to finally earn his spot in the National League, and he motivated me every year, being alongside him. Just the proof that it could be done. I appreciate that from him, first off. As far as you know, it's a team sport. There's five guys out there at all times. Like I said, it's lots of ups and downs, and sometimes you think you're by yourself in the moment and it's just a nice reminder that you're not alone in those tough times. You've got your brothers. This is a brotherhood here that we have in San Diego and just such a privilege to be a leader and just the lead the way in front of all my brothers.

On resetting after tonight's loss to Tucson:

This one stings obviously right now. You could think about it and be (mad), and then we're right back at it. Like you said, we've got them a couple more times. Just got to get back to our game that we played yesterday, thought it was a complete 60. Had more than enough chances tonight, but just got to get back into the win column.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's loss to Tucson:

I thought that Tucson had a push right from the beginning of the game. There's a little bit more of an edge to this game. It got a little physical, and we were able to capitalize on our power play. That's what got us off to lead early. From there, the second period just felt like felt like we never found the kind of rhythm and a game that we would want to have. It started with our ability to play with the puck and exit our zone. Get anything going offensively, put us on our heels, and we spent a lot of time defending. And from there, it was like they got a bunch of momentum, and they were faster, they were harder, they were more competitive, and they were certainly more physical, and they had a lot of possession from that. Then from there, we had breakdown after breakdown and a four-goal second period won't ever set you up. You want to have a push then going into the third, a fast power play goal and it was tough.

On Chase De Leo and Andrew Agozzino setting records on the same play:

I don't think in the moment that anybody's thinking about a record. I think they're thinking about we have a power play, let's try to score. Good on both those guys for the accomplishment.

On the difference between the play in front of Tomas Suchanek this weekend:

I think you say sorry. It could have been eight or nine. We were not detailed enough. We weren't competitive enough defensively to have any chance against a team like Tucson that was going to have a big push today. Not us, that was not us.

On getting back to Pechanga Arena for the last homestand of the season:

We showed what we can do last night. We showed how our team can play and we showed how connected we can be. There's always something to play for. And being able to play in front of our fans is something special always. We'll get back to our detail in a hurry and we'll be able to show our fans that for our little home stretch here.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.