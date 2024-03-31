Blue Jackets Recall Jet Greaves, Monsters Recall Pavel Cajan from ECHL

March 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets added goaltender Jet Greaves to the club's roster on emergency recall from the Monsters while Cleveland recalled net-minder Pavel Cajan from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. In three appearances for Columbus this season, Greaves went 1-2-0 with a 3.38 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (S%). In 42 appearances for the Monsters, Greaves went 27-12-4 with one shutout, a 3.00 GAA and .907 S%. Cajan went 6-7-3 with one shutout, a 3.45 GAA and .899 S% in 18 appearances for Cleveland this season adding a record of 3-3-2 with one shutout, a 2.97 GAA and .908 S% in eight combined ECHL appearances this season, six for Cincinnati and two for the Kalamazoo Wings.

A 6'0", 191 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 23, went 1-3-0 with a 3.30 GAA and a .917 S% in four career appearances for Columbus spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24. In 115 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24, Greaves went 58-40-11 with four shutouts, a 2.99 GAA, and a .904 S%. In 15 appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22, Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .907 S%. Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and a .899 S% in 60 OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

A 2024 AHL All-Star, Greaves currently ranks among the AHL's leaders in wins (1st), saves (1,221, 1st), games played (43, 3rd), and minutes played (2,502, 3rd) this season. Greaves' 58 career Monsters wins leave him one shy of Calvin Pickard's all-time franchise record and Greaves' next 2023-24 victory would mark a new club record for wins in a single season.

A 6'2", 176 lb. left-catching native of Pribam, Czechia, Cajan, 21, went 14-17-5 with one shutout, a 3.44 GAA and .888 S% in 40 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24. In 20 career ECHL appearances for Kalamazoo and Cincinnati spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24, Cajan went 9-9-2 with one shutout, a 2.59 GAA and .923 S%. Prior to his professional career, Cajan went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 OHL appearances for the Kitchener Rangers in 2021-22 and represented Czechia at the 2021-22 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.