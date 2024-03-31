Blue Jackets Assign Forward Cameron Butler to Monsters

March 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Cameron Butler to the Monsters. Butler posted an even rating in his NHL debut on Saturday for Columbus and added 2-6-8 with 63 penalty minutes in 46 appearances for Cleveland this season.

A 6'4", 216 lb. right-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Butler, 21, appeared in three additional games for the Monsters last season and registered 74-80-154 with 297 penalty minutes in 257 OHL apperances for the Peterborough Petes, Niagara IceDogs, and Oshawa Generals spanning parts of five seasons from 2018-23.

