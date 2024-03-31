Detroit Returns Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned left wing Zach Aston-Reese to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Aston-Reese became the 204th Griffins alum to play in the NHL, logging 6:21 of ice time during his Red Wings debut at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 11. Aston-Reese is currently on a three-game goal streak in the AHL and has accumulated 10 points (6-4-10) in his last 14 appearances with the Griffins. The Staten Island, New York, native has registered AHL career-high numbers in games played (56) and goals (13) to go along with 28 points (13-15-28) and a plus-three rating. In 2022-23, the 29-year-old skated in a career-high 77 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and totaled 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes. Throughout seven seasons, Aston-Reese has skated in 308 NHL outings with 80 points (42-38-80) and 124 penalty minutes. In the AHL, he has amassed 74 points (31-43-74) and 121 penalty minutes in 118 appearances. Prior to turning pro, Aston-Reese spent four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17 and showed 148 points (66-82-148) in 145 outings.

