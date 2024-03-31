LA Kings Recall Akil Thomas

ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have recalled forward Akil Thomas from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Thomas, 24, has registered 43 points (22-21=43) in 61 games with the Reign this season, setting career highs in goals, assists and points. He is one of three Reign skaters to hit the 20-goal mark this season while his 43 points place fourth on the team. The 5-11, 185-pound forward earned AHL Player of the Week honors for the period ending March 24, 2024, notching four goals, two assists and a plus-6 rating while recording all three game-winning goals during the Reign's perfect 3-0-0 week. Thomas leads all AHL skaters with nine game-winning goals.

Originally selected by the Kings in the second round (51st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Thomas has skated in 154 career games across four seasons with the Reign, accumulating 46 goals and 44 assists for 90 points (46-44=90). Thomas' first career recall comes on the heels of a four-game goal streak with five goals and seven points (5-2=7) in his last four games, dating back to March 20.

Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, Ontario native played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), recording 315 points (105-210=315) in 241 career games with the Niagara IceDogs (where he served as captain during the 2019-20 season) and Peterborough Petes. Thomas has represented Canada at three IIHF events, including one IIHF World Junior Championship (2020 - gold), where he scored the game-winner against Russia, and two IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championships (2017 and 2018).

The Reign will open up the April portion of their 2023-24 schedule on Wednesday in Henderson for a matchup with the Silver Knights at The Dollar Loan Center at 7 p.m.

