Reign Sign Goaltender Jacob Ingham for 2023-24

July 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have signed goaltender Jacob Ingham to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Ingham, 23, appeared in six games for the Reign during the past three seasons while he was on an entry-level contract with the LA Kings that was signed on April 18, 2020. While Ingham missed the 2022-23 regular season due to injury, the netminder started two games for the Kings at the 2022 Rookie Faceoff in San Jose, allowing just three goals in 88 minutes of action for a 2.04 goals-against average that included a .929 save percentage with 39 saves on 42 shots.

The Barrie, Ontario native has also spent time with the Reign's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, where he's compiled a 13-13-3 record from 29 games over two seasons with a 2.90 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage and three shutouts.

A former sixth-round NHL Draft selection by the Kings in 2018, Ingham had a standout 2019-20 season with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he posted a 33-8-4 record, 2.96 goals-against-average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts in 46 appearances. His 33 wins led the OHL that year, while his save percentage ranked third and his goals-against-average ranked fifth among starting goaltenders.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound goaltender also spent three seasons with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads from 2016-19. In 177 career OHL regular-season appearances, Ingham registered a 93-61-9 record, 3.23 goals-against-average, .899 save percentage and five shutouts.

