Phantoms Name John Snowden Assistant Coach

July 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that they have added John Snowden to the staff as an assistant coach. Additionally, the Phantoms have also announced the additions of Chris Gratton as Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Jake Rogers as Head Equipment Manager and Jon Evans as Assistant Equipment Manager.

Snowden, 41, joins the Phantoms after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Marlies. Gratton won a Kelly Cup Championship in the ECHL in 2019 as head coach of the Newfoundland Growlers after stepping in as head coach mid-season. He spent two seasons with Newfoundland following a three-year stint as an assistant with the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Everett, WA native played 986 career professional games in North America, mostly in the ECHL and the former Central Hockey League, where he scored 236 goals with 271 assists for 507 points. He played for the Reading Royals in 2006-07 where he scored 12-18-30 and his career also saw stints with the Texas Wildcatters, Greenville Grrowl, Amarillo Gorillas, Bloomington PrairieThunder, Quad City Mallards and Fort Worth Brahmas among other teams. Snowdwn played for the U.S. National Development Program Under-18 Team and U.S. National Team in 1998-99 and 1999-2000 and was a USHL Clark Cup Champion with the Lincoln Stars in 2003.

Gratton joins the Phantoms from the Springfield Thunderbirds where he was a Strength and Conditioning Intern last season. Gratton received his Bachelor of Science at SUNY Potsdam and his Master of Science at Springfield College.

Rogers is entering his third season with the Phantoms and his first as Head Equipment Manager following two seasons as Assistant Equipment Manager. The Portland, Maine native had previously worked as a Head Equipment Manager and Assistant Equipment Manager with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL for three seasons. He got his start 15 years ago as a batboy and clubhouse attendant for baseball's Portland Sea Dogs and as Assistant Equipment Manager with the AHL Portland Pirates.

Evans is returning to his home base in the Lehigh Valley following one season as Assistant Equipment Manager with the Utica Comets. Evans had previously been a visiting room attendant with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms two seasons ago while also working as a clubhouse attendant with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

Phantoms Premier Memberships provide a true year-long membership that includes tickets to all Phantoms home games as well as year-round benefits and experiences that are exclusive to Premier Members only. Receive early entrance, presale ticket access for PPL Center events, 20% team store discount, enhanced insider access and experiences, and so much more!

The NHL returns to PPL Center with the second annual Rookie Series in September. The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers in a renewal of their great rivalry as the team's top prospects square off for a pair of games in the Lehigh Valley.

Tickets for the Rookie Series are available at PPLCenter.com

ROOKIE SERIES

Friday, September 15 (7:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

Saturday, September 16 (5:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.