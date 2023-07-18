Admirals Garage Sale Begins Wednesday

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals annual Garage Sale will take place this week beginning on Wednesday, July 19th and concluding on Thursday, June 20th at Panther Arena.

The garage sale will feature game-worn jerseys, new and game-used sticks, and other game-used equipment all priced significantly below retail value. In addition, Admirals merchandise will be available at a discounted rate.

The sale runs Wednesday from 4:00 to 5:00 pm for Full Season Seat members and then 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm for half season ticket members and Build-Your-Own-Plan holders who are on the Admirals365 Plan or paid in full.

On Wednesday the sale is open to the general public from 11 am to 6 pm.

Fans should enter Panther Arena through the main doors off of Kilbourn Ave and proceed into the bowl area for the sale.

All items at the garage sale are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. No items are available for sale before the garage sale begins.

