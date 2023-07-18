Moose Sign Defencemen Stewart and Barteaux

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed defencemen Dean Stewart and Dawson Barteaux to one-year contracts through the 2023-24 season.

Dean Stewart

Defence

Born June 12, 1998 - Portage la Prairie, Man.

Height 6.02 - Weight 201 - Shoots R

Stewart, 25, recorded a career-high 18 points (1G, 17A) in 61 games with Manitoba during the 2022-23 season. The defenceman also suited up in four playoff contests. Stewart finished the campaign third in scoring among the club's rookies and ranked second among first-year Moose skaters with five power play assists. He was named the 2022-23 Moose Rookie of the Year.

The Portage la Prairie, Man. product has skated in 81 career AHL contests, all with Manitoba, and tallied 27 points (2G, 25A). He also produced 47 points (10G, 37A) in 80 ECHL games during parts of two seasons with the Wichita Thunder. Stewart was a seventh-round pick (188th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes at the 2016 NHL Draft.

Dawson Barteaux

Defence

Born Jan. 12, 2000 - Foxwarren, Man.

Height 6.01 - Weight 190 - Shoots R

Barteaux, 23, suited up in two AHL contests for the Texas Stars during the 2022-23 season. He also registered two points (1G, 1A) in five Calder Cup Playoff games. Barteaux tallied 24 points (2G, 22A) in 62 games with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and recorded eight points (1G, 7A) in 14 postseason appearances.

The Foxwarren, Man. product has five points (2G, 3A) in 57 career AHL contests, all with Texas. The defender also tallied 32 points (2G, 30A) over the span of 73 ECHL contests. Prior to turning pro, Barteaux recorded 112 points (20G, 92A) in 236 career WHL games split between Red Deer, Regina and Winnipeg. The defender was a sixth-round pick (168th overall) of the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Draft.

