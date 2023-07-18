Colorado Eagles Ink Forward Tanner Kero

July 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Tanner Kero to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Kero comes to the Eagles having generated 94 goals and 147 assists in 343 career AHL contests, including 17 goals and 33 assists in 69 games last season with the Texas Stars. In addition, the 6-foot, 185-pound center has posted 11 goals and 24 assists in 134 NHL contests with the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks.

Kero has notched 20 or more goals on two different occasions in the AHL, lighting the lamp 20 times with the Rockford IceHogs during the 2015-16 season and collecting a career-high 24 goals with the Utica Comets in 2018-19.

A standout performer at the NCAA level, the Hancock, Michigan native spent four seasons at Michigan Tech, posting 55 goals and 56 assists in 153 total contests. The 2014-15 season saw Kero serve as team captain for the Huskies, while also earning WCHA Player of the Year honors with 20 goals and 26 assists through 41 games. That effort would also lead to Kero becoming a Hobey Baker finalist, in addition to being named to the NCAA First All-American Team and the Lowe's Senior Class All-Americans First Team.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm MT. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

