New York Islanders Sign Jakub Skarek

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have signed Jakub Skarek to a two-year, two-way contract.

Skarek, 23, has a 37-49-10 record with a 3.34 goals-against-average, .893 save percentage and four shutouts in 103 career games with Bridgeport. He was named AHL Goaltender of the Month for January 2022, going 5-0-2 with a 1.98 goals-against-average and .935 save percentage in eight appearances. Skarek has also played 14 ECHL games with the Worcester Railers in 2019-20. A native of Jihlava, Czech Republic, Skarek played 22 Liiga games with the Pelicans and seven Mestis contests with Peliitat in 2018-19. He posted a 2.41 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 21 games with Dukla Jihlava of the Czech Extraliga in 2017-18. Skarek led Czech's second division in wins (21) in 2016-17 and was part of Jihlava's championship run in 2015-16.

Internationally, Skarek won a gold medal at the 2016-17 Ivan Hlinka Memorial tournament and has represented his country at two straight Under-20 World Junior Championships (2018, 2017). He's also played for the Czech Republic at the 2017 Under-18 World Junior Championships and the 2016 World Hockey Challenge.

He was selected by the Islanders in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

