Bears Sign Forward Jimmy Huntington to AHL Deal

(Hershey, PA) - The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced that the club has signed forward Jimmy Huntington to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Huntington, 24, produced 28 points (9g, 19a) in 51 games for the Milwaukee Admirals during the 2022-23 season, and led the team in plus/minus with a career-high +13. The native of Laval, Quebec added six points (2g, 4a) in 15 playoff games for the Admirals to help Milwaukee reach the Western Conference Finals.

The 6'0", 200-pound forward has recorded 80 points (27g, 53a) in 173 career AHL games with Milwaukee and Syracuse. He has also added 12 points (5g, 7a) in 17 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Prior to turning pro, Huntington played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Rimouski Oceanic, Victoriaville Tigres, and Acadie-Bathurst Titan, generating 188 points (69g, 119a) in 290 games. During the 2018-19 season with Rimouski, Huntington finished sixth in league scoring with 92 points (40g, 52a) in 66 games, culminating in his selection to the QMJHL Second All-Star Team.

The Hershey Bears start the club's defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season. The 2023 Calder Cup will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com and look for single-game ticket information and a promotional schedule later this summer. Fans can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!

