Chicago Wolves Add 5 Players for 2023-24 AHL Season

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Isaac Ratcliffe, defensemen Owen Headrick, Austin Strand and Mitchell Vande Sompel and goaltender Keith Kinkaid to contracts for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.

The signings bring the total number of players on the current Wolves roster to 22.

Tuesday's signings:

Owen Headrick, D: Led ECHL defensemen with 54 points in 61 games last season while playing with the Idaho Steelheads.

Keith Kinkaid, G: Has played in 169 NHL games (146 starts), spending the majority of his time with the New Jersey Devils. His best NHL season came in 2017-18 when he started 38 games, boasting a 26-10-2 record in net with the Devils. Kinkaid has a .905 save percentage, 2.91 goals-against average and eight shutouts in his NHL career which also includes time with the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche.

Isaac Ratcliffe, F: Was the 35th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. Has played in 10 NHL games with the Flyers, scoring a goal and adding four assists. Split time with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Milwaukee Admirals last season.

Austin Strand, D: Saw time in the NHL in each of the last three seasons, playing in a total of 26 games with the Los Angeles Kings (2020-22) and Anaheim Ducks (2022-23). Split time with the AHL's San Diego Gulls and Rochester Americans in '22-23.

Mitchell Vande Sompel, D: The 82nd-overall selection in the 2015 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders led all Bridgeport defensemen in goals (10) during his rookie season in the AHL (2017-18). Played for the Colorado Eagles last season, notching 20 points in 47 games.

Current Wolves roster:

Forwards (13): Peter Abbandonato, Cory Conacher, Hank Crone, Timothy Doherty, Hudson Elynuik, Dominic Franco, Kyle Marino, Connor McClennon, Josh Melnick, Isaac Ratcliffe, Cole Schneider, Nathan Sucese, Chris Terry.

Defensemen (7): Tory Dello, Matt Donovan, Tyson Feist, Alex Green, Owen Headrick, Austin Strand, Mitchell Vande Sompel.

Goaltenders: (2): Keith Kinkaid, Adam Scheel.

The Wolves will open their historic 30th season against the Milwaukee Admirals on Oct. 14 at Allstate Arena.

