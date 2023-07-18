Chicago Wolves Add 5 Players for 2023-24 AHL Season
July 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Isaac Ratcliffe, defensemen Owen Headrick, Austin Strand and Mitchell Vande Sompel and goaltender Keith Kinkaid to contracts for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.
The signings bring the total number of players on the current Wolves roster to 22.
Tuesday's signings:
Owen Headrick, D: Led ECHL defensemen with 54 points in 61 games last season while playing with the Idaho Steelheads.
Keith Kinkaid, G: Has played in 169 NHL games (146 starts), spending the majority of his time with the New Jersey Devils. His best NHL season came in 2017-18 when he started 38 games, boasting a 26-10-2 record in net with the Devils. Kinkaid has a .905 save percentage, 2.91 goals-against average and eight shutouts in his NHL career which also includes time with the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche.
Isaac Ratcliffe, F: Was the 35th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. Has played in 10 NHL games with the Flyers, scoring a goal and adding four assists. Split time with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Milwaukee Admirals last season.
Austin Strand, D: Saw time in the NHL in each of the last three seasons, playing in a total of 26 games with the Los Angeles Kings (2020-22) and Anaheim Ducks (2022-23). Split time with the AHL's San Diego Gulls and Rochester Americans in '22-23.
Mitchell Vande Sompel, D: The 82nd-overall selection in the 2015 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders led all Bridgeport defensemen in goals (10) during his rookie season in the AHL (2017-18). Played for the Colorado Eagles last season, notching 20 points in 47 games.
Current Wolves roster:
Forwards (13): Peter Abbandonato, Cory Conacher, Hank Crone, Timothy Doherty, Hudson Elynuik, Dominic Franco, Kyle Marino, Connor McClennon, Josh Melnick, Isaac Ratcliffe, Cole Schneider, Nathan Sucese, Chris Terry.
Defensemen (7): Tory Dello, Matt Donovan, Tyson Feist, Alex Green, Owen Headrick, Austin Strand, Mitchell Vande Sompel.
Goaltenders: (2): Keith Kinkaid, Adam Scheel.
The Wolves will open their historic 30th season against the Milwaukee Admirals on Oct. 14 at Allstate Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2023
- Colorado Eagles Ink Forward Tanner Kero - Colorado Eagles
- Chicago Wolves Add 5 Players for 2023-24 AHL Season - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Name John Snowden Assistant Coach - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Sign Forward Hunter Drew - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Sign Forward Jimmy Huntington to AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- New York Islanders Sign Jakub Skarek - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Sign Defencemen Stewart and Barteaux - Manitoba Moose
- Penguins Sign Goaltender Garret Sparks - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.