Roadrunners Sign Forward Hunter Drew

July 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes and General Manager John Ferguson announced today the signing of forward Hunter Drew to a one-year AHL contract.

Over the last four seasons with the San Diego Gulls and Rockford IceHogs, the 24-year-old has totaled 30 goals and 38 assists for 68 points with 345 penalty minutes across 186 career American Hockey League outings. Drew also made his National Hockey League debut on April 26, 2022, as a member of the Anaheim Ducks.

"Hunter provides versatility, competitiveness and depth to our organization," said Roadrunners General Manager John Ferguson. "He combines a two-way game with an ability to contribute offensively and we are pleased to make him a Roadrunner."

Drew has faced off against Tucson 19 times in his career and tallied ten total points with four goals and six assists. The Kingston, Ontario native enters his fifth professional campaign following three seasons with the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL.

With the signing of Hunter Drew, the Coyotes organization now has two of the top five AHL penalty minute leaders in each of the previous two seasons. Drew and Roadrunners forward Curtis Douglas were tied for fourth place in 2022-23 with 149 penalty minutes each, while 2021-22 saw Drew finish in fifth place with 134 penalty minutes behind Montana Onyebuchi (137 minutes), who signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes on July 11. Hunter Drew also joins 2022-23 teammate Justin Kirkland in the organization after Kirkland signed a one-year, two-way contract with Arizona on July 15.

