Reign Get Even with Stockton, 2-1

January 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign earned a split of the back-to-back set in Stockton this weekend, with a 2-1 win over the Heat on Saturday evening. Goaltender Matthew Villalta made 30 saves to earn his third win of the season, while forwards Brett Sutter and Mikey Eyssimont each scored in the victory.

Date: January 4, 2020

Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK14BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK14Photos

ONT Record: (16-15-3-1)

STK Record: (20-7-2-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 2 0 -- 2

STK 1 0 0 -- 1

Shots PP

ONT 21 0/2

STK 31 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Brett Sutter (ONT)

2. Mikey Eyssimont (ONT)

3. Alan Quine (STK)

W: Matthew Villalta (3-2-0)

L: Artyom Zagidulin (11-3-2)

Next Game: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ San Jose - 7:00 PM @ SAP Center

