Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 3 PM

(Hershey, PA) - Fresh off their 20th victory of the season and 12th win in the last 13 games, the Hershey Bears conclude back-to-back meetings against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Giant Center on STAR WARS Night.

Hershey Bears (20-10-2-3) vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers (13-19-4-1)

January 5, 2020 | 3 PM | Game #36 | Giant Center

Referees: Furman South (44), Mike Dietrich (15)

Linesmen: Bill Lyons (27), Tommy George (61)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Sound Tigers met last night at Giant Center with Hershey scoring a 2-1 victory. The two teams traded goals from veteran players in the first period. Andrew Ladd opened the scoring for the Sound Tigers at 12:09, striking in his 1000th professional game. Hershey's Matt Moulson tied the game at 16:31, shoveling a puck underneath Bridgeport goaltender Jared Coreau's pad to tie the game, 1-1, on the power play. Both teams were held off the scoresheet, and the contest came down to the wire. Shane Gersich put the Bears in front with just 49.5 seconds to play, connecting on a pass out from Joe Snively, and beating Coreau from the back post. In the game, Hershey out shot Bridgeport, 32-22. The Bears were 1-for-3 on the power play in the victory.

GERSICH'S GAME-WINNER:

Shane Gersich's goal last night was the 12th of his American Hockey League career, but it was his first game-winning goal in the AHL. The forward has nine points (four goals, five assists) this season for the Chocolate and White, and his tally yesterday was his first goal since Dec. 1, snapping a six game scoring drought. Gersich was selected in the 5th round of the 2014 NHL Draft by Washington and has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 93 career games with Hershey.

MORE MILESTONES FOR MIKE:

Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa tallied an assist last night, extending his point streak to six games. He has struck for nine points (one goal, eight assists) in that stretch, and his point streak is the longest by any Bear this season. Sgarbossa is now just one point from 100 in his tenure with Hershey, scoring 99 points (41 goals, 58 assists) in 108 games with the Chocolate and White. He is also just two points from 300 in his AHL career, scoring 113 goals and striking for 185 assists, good for 298 points in 420 games.

PENALTY FREE:

Hershey did not take a penalty in last night's victory. This marked the first time since Mar. 14, 2014 the Bears played a penalty-free game. In that previous contest, the Bears fell 3-2 in overtime at Syracuse in a game where just one single infraction was called all game with Syracuse's Dalton Smith earning an interference minor in the first period. Prior to that game, the Bears last penalty-free contest was Mar. 9, 1990 at Utica. Hershey played a game last season in which their opponent did not have a power play. On Apr. 6, 2019 at Laval, the Bears only penalty was a fighting major called on Connor Hobbs in a 5-2 loss at Place Bell.

PHEONIX ON FIRE:

Netminder Pheonix Copley stopped 21 shots last night to improve his record on the season to 8-4-5 through 17 appearances. The win over Bridgeport also marked Copley's 100th career game with the Bears, and it was his 99th professional victory. The win was Copley's 4th straight victory, and in three of the four contests, he has allowed two or less goals. In his career with the Bears, Copley holds a record of 51-31-13.

