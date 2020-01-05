Condors Sweep San Diego in a Shootout, 2-1

January 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (14-13-5; 33pts) swept the San Diego Gulls (12-14-3, 27pts), 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday. G Stuart Skinner stopped 39 of 40 shots and RW Kirill Maksimov netted the shootout winner in the 5th round. The Condors now have points in five straight games (4-0-1).

FIRST PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (12th) on a breakaway; Assists: Dostie, Stolarz; Time of goal: 10:42; SD leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK- 6, SD - 9

SECOND PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK - 10, SD - 14

THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Luke Esposito (5th) deflected a point shot; Assists: Cave, Persson; Time of goal: 5:13; Game tied, 1-1

SHOTS: BAK- 9, SD - 14

In the shootout, Marody, Cave, and Maksimov (5th round) all scored for the Condors, BAK wins, 2-1

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Skinner (BAK) 2. Carrick (SD) 3. Stolarz (SD)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/4; SD - 0/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 28; SD - 40

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (11-7-3; 39/40); SD - Stolarz (10-9-3; 27/28)

Bakersfield is 3-1-0 against San Diego this season and has points in five straight overall (4-0-1)

The Condors are 2-1 in shootouts on the year

The Condors are on a four-game road trip which is in Stockton (Wed.), and Ontario (Fri). before returning home

Scratches: Dylan Wells, Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Dmitri Samorukov, Markus Granlund

PET LEASH GIVEAWAY - ADOPTIONS - AND PET BOWLS NEXT WEEK!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.