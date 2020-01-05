Condors Sweep San Diego in a Shootout, 2-1
January 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (14-13-5; 33pts) swept the San Diego Gulls (12-14-3, 27pts), 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday. G Stuart Skinner stopped 39 of 40 shots and RW Kirill Maksimov netted the shootout winner in the 5th round. The Condors now have points in five straight games (4-0-1).
FIRST PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (12th) on a breakaway; Assists: Dostie, Stolarz; Time of goal: 10:42; SD leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK- 6, SD - 9
SECOND PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 10, SD - 14
THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Luke Esposito (5th) deflected a point shot; Assists: Cave, Persson; Time of goal: 5:13; Game tied, 1-1
SHOTS: BAK- 9, SD - 14
In the shootout, Marody, Cave, and Maksimov (5th round) all scored for the Condors, BAK wins, 2-1
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Skinner (BAK) 2. Carrick (SD) 3. Stolarz (SD)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/4; SD - 0/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 28; SD - 40
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (11-7-3; 39/40); SD - Stolarz (10-9-3; 27/28)
Bakersfield is 3-1-0 against San Diego this season and has points in five straight overall (4-0-1)
The Condors are 2-1 in shootouts on the year
The Condors are on a four-game road trip which is in Stockton (Wed.), and Ontario (Fri). before returning home
Scratches: Dylan Wells, Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Dmitri Samorukov, Markus Granlund
PET LEASH GIVEAWAY - ADOPTIONS - AND PET BOWLS NEXT WEEK!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2020
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 3 PM - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Wrap Homestand Still Atop AHL - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Snap Skid with 5-4 OT Win at Tucson - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Tipped in Shootout - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Sweep San Diego in a Shootout, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Get Even with Stockton, 2-1 - Ontario Reign
- Rocket Come up Big in Crunch Time, Knock off Syracuse 3-2 - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.