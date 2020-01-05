P-Bruins Fall to Charlotte Checkers, 4-1

January 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Robert Lantosi scored the lone goal for the Providence Bruins on Sunday afternoon as the team fell to the Charlotte Checkers, 4-1.

Brendan Gaunce and Wiley Sherman each collected one point in the loss with assists on the goal by Lantosi. Charlotte outshot Providence by a total of 33-27. The P-Bruins penalty kill was five-for-five.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

CHARLOTTE 1 2 1 4

PROVIDENCE 0 0 1 1

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We've had a tough go with scoring lately. We've just had a drought of goals in the last seven or eight games. It's obviously not allowing us to win many games. We just haven't been able to score goals for whatever reason.

"I thought Friday night's game was a good game. We put a lot of energy trying to get a couple goals and we couldn't do it. We lost in a heartbreaking fashion and then we chased it for the rest of the weekend. Charlotte's playing really well and we just didn't play as well as they did."

ROBERT LANTOSI - ONE GOAL

"We've just got to stick to basics. We need to get back to details and do what we did best in the first half of the season. We have to get back to what we were successful with. We have four days of practice to get back to it, have some fun with it and hopefully rack up some points next weekend."

STATS

- Robert Lantosi scored his 10th goal of the season. He now has 24 points on the season, which ranks tied for sixth amongst AHL rookies.

- Brendan Gaunce collected the primary assist on Lantosi's goal and has nine helpers on the season. In his first year with Providence, Gaunce has recorded 16 points in 28 games (7G, 9A).

- Wiley Sherman added a secondary assist on Lantosi's goal and now has six helpers on the season, a new career high.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts for a contest against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, January 11 at MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

