Marlies Host Phantoms to Close out 3-In-3

January 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies close out a 3-in-3 weekend today as they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for their final home game before the annual Toronto Boat Show road trip.

The Marlies cracked a three-game losing skid yesterday with a convincing 5-2 win over the visiting Rochester Americans. Kalle Kossila potted two goals in yesterday's win, including the game winner at 11:24 of the third period. Kossila also had the primary assist on Korshkov's third period goal. It was his eighth career three-point game. Kossila has five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in seven games this season.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have struggled lately with only two wins in their past 10 contests. They'll be looking to snap a six-game losing streak today as they also close out a 3-in-3 weekend. The Phantoms dropped a 5-3 decision to Belleville yesterday, and were blanked 4-0 by Laval on Friday night.

This is the first of two meetings between these two teams this season. The Phantoms swept the two-game series last season, but are 4-2-1-1 against the Marlies over the past five years.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream today's game live in the Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

20-11-2-1 Overall Record 12-18-1-4

0-0-1-0 Head To Head 1-0-0-0

1-0-0-0 Streak 0-6-0-0

115 Goals For 78

106 Goals Against 103

21.6% Power Play Percentage 11.9%

79.4% Penalty Kill Percentage 80.2%

K. Agostino (18) Leading Goal Scorer G. Carey (9)

P. Aberg (29)

K. Agostino (29) Leading Points Scorer G. Carey (18)

K. Kaskisuo (11) Wins Leader A. Lyon (7)

