Checkers Blow by Bruins 4-1 for Fifth Straight Win

January 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





PROVIDENCE, RI - Charlotte continues to climb back up the standings with another key divisional win, throttling the Bruins 4-1 for its fifth consecutive victory.

The rematch with Providence played out much like the previous night's tilt, with the Checkers claiming a lead in the first thanks to Jacob Pritchard's first goal of the season. The rookie struck again to double up that lead in the second, then the red-hot Julien Gauthier popped home a rebound out front 86 seconds later to blow things wide open.

Brian Gibbons wrapped things up in the third when he angled a puck off the boards and into the empty net. Providence would break up the back-to-back shutout attempt with a strike in the final minute of regulation, but it would be of no consequence as the Checkers depart from Rhode Island with a weekend sweep.

Anton Forsberg nearly pulled off a perfect outing, but was nevertheless stellar between the pipes. The netminder made 26 saves to stymie the Bruins and earn his team-leading 10th win of the season.

Notes

The Checkers have now won five straight games and are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games ... Anton Forsberg has now won four straight starts and has six wins in his last seven appearances, allowing seven total goals in those victories ... Julien Gauthier scored a goal in his second straight game to move into a tie for sixth in the AHL ... He also extended his point streak to seven games, matching Eetu Luostarinen for the longest by a Checker this season ... Jacob Pritchard's goals were his first career tallies in the AHL ... The Checkers have scored at least three goals in each of their last five games and in 10 of their last 11 ... Stelio Mattheos and Kerby Rychel missed the game due to injury ... Terry Broadhurst, Derek Sheppard and Cavan Fitzgerald were healthy extras

Up Next

The Checkers' road trip rolls on for three more games next week, starting with a matchup in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

