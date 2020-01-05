Roadrunners Wrap Homestand Still Atop AHL

Concluding a stretch of seven straight games at Tucson Arena, the Roadrunners earned their ninth of 14 possible points during the same stretch in a 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose Saturday night.

After expressing their displeasure with their starts in the team's two wins this week, Tucson was able to execute in that facet of the game, beginning the contest with two goals in the first 11 minutes courtesy of Hudson Fasching and the first of the night from Jordan Gross.

While the group got on the right foot to start the game, the start of the game in reference to the opening 20 minutes belonged to San Jose, who spun around momentum with three consecutive goals to end the frame with a 3-2 advantage.

Following the five-goal frame, a much quieter second period culminated with Roadrunners star netminder Ivan Prosvetov being removed from the came for precautionary reasons. In came Brandon Halverson, who was making his first appearance in net since joining the Roadrunners on December 26.

Halverson's outing began with a goal of support from Jordan Gross, his second of the evening and third of the weekend.

Staying at a 3-3 score for the next 15 minutes, San Jose struck with 1:45 to go in the third to go ahead, however, Beau Bennett forced overtime with just 14.5 seconds to go.

Ultimately it was San Jose that would walk away with the extra point, however, Tucson's 25-7-1-0 record still provides with a .773 win percentage, topping the American Hockey League.

THEY SAID IT

"It's a game of collecting points. We saw how much every point matters last season and that was an important point. We were 14 seconds away from coming away without a point in a game in which I thought we played pretty good for the majority of it. We'll take three points and we have a couple of days to regroup now."

Head Coach Jay Varady expressing his thoughts following tonight's final goal.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

Since returning to Tucson following his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on December 22, Jordan Gross has been outstanding for the Roadrunners.

With three goals and one assist in five games, the 24-year-old also has totaled 16 shots on goal and a +5 rating during that span.

