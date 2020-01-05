Barracuda Snap Skid with 5-4 OT Win at Tucson

January 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





The San Jose Barracuda (11-18-0-2) snapped its four-game skid on Saturday night at the Tucson Arena upending the AHL's top-seeded Tucson Roadrunners (25-7-1-0) (Arizona Coyotes) 5-4 in overtime. The Barracuda scored three unanswered in the first after the Roadrunners jumped out to an early lead.

PLAYER NOTES

Zachary Sawchenko (1-0-0) made 37 saves to pick up the win in his AHL debut

The victory for the Barracuda was their first in Tucson since March 21, 2018

Jayden Halbgewachs (10, 11) recorded his first multi-goal game of the season and now co-leads the team in goals

Max Letunov collected three points (one goal, two assists) on Saturday and now leads the team in scoring (26)

After the win, the Barracuda are now 2-3 against the Roadrunners this season

The OT loss was Tucson's first this season in six games

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT

Tucson 2 0 2 4

San Jose 3 0 1 5

OTHER KEY STATS SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Tucson 41 0 4 10

San Jose 26 1 6 14

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.