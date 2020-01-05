Barracuda Snap Skid with 5-4 OT Win at Tucson
January 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (11-18-0-2) snapped its four-game skid on Saturday night at the Tucson Arena upending the AHL's top-seeded Tucson Roadrunners (25-7-1-0) (Arizona Coyotes) 5-4 in overtime. The Barracuda scored three unanswered in the first after the Roadrunners jumped out to an early lead.
PLAYER NOTES
Zachary Sawchenko (1-0-0) made 37 saves to pick up the win in his AHL debut
The victory for the Barracuda was their first in Tucson since March 21, 2018
Jayden Halbgewachs (10, 11) recorded his first multi-goal game of the season and now co-leads the team in goals
Max Letunov collected three points (one goal, two assists) on Saturday and now leads the team in scoring (26)
After the win, the Barracuda are now 2-3 against the Roadrunners this season
The OT loss was Tucson's first this season in six games
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT
Tucson 2 0 2 4
San Jose 3 0 1 5
OTHER KEY STATS SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Tucson 41 0 4 10
San Jose 26 1 6 14
