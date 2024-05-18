Reign Fall to Firebirds, 5-3

May 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Coachella Valley Firebirds (5-1) scored three times in the first period and held a lead the rest of the way to defeat the Ontario Reign (5-2) by a final score of 5-3 in Game 2 of the Pacific Division Finals on Friday night at Acrisure Arena. The Firebirds now hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 series.

Ontario outshot Coachella Valley 35-28 in the game and got goals from Kevin Connauton, Hayden Hodgson and captain TJ Tynan in a losing effort.

Date: May 17, 2024

Venue: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 1 2 3 CV 3 1 1 5

Shots PP ONT 35 2/5 CV 28 2/7

Three Stars -

1. Cale Fleury (CV)

2. Shane Wright (CV)

3. Chris Driedger (CV)

W: Chris Driedger

L: Erik Portillo

Next Game: Pacific Division Finals Game 3 | Sunday, May 19 vs. Coachella Valley | 7 PM PST | Toyota Arena

