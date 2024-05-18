Atlantic Division Finals Game 2 Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

May 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Hartford Wolf Pack tonight in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals, following a 6-1 victory in Game 1 on Thursday.

Hershey Bears (4-1) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (5-3)

May 18, 2024 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center | Hershey leads series, 1-0

Referees: Cody Beach (45), Liam Maaskant (62)

Linespersons: Mitchell Hunt (62), Jeremy Faucher (85)

Tonight's Promotions:

Calder Cup Playoffs Rally Towel Giveaway - The first 5,500 fans in attendance will receive a Calder Cup Playoffs rally towel, courtesy of Toyota, Pepsi, and GIANT.

BUY TICKETS NOW

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

TELEVISION: Monumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C. market)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in-progress), Capitals Radio, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream , Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., Television coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey's Chase Priskie opened the scoring of Game 1 with his first career playoff goal at 7:40 of the first period with a shot that beat Olof Lindbom, and Ethen Frank one-timed a power-play goal from the left circle at 3:58 of the second to make it 2-0. Jake Leschyshyn struck on a breakaway for Hartford at 5:42, but Alex Limoges responded several minutes later with another power-play goal at 13:28. Garrett Roe netted his first career goal in the Calder Cup Playoffs at 14:35, and in the third Ivan Miroshnichenko's breakaway goal at 11:01 led to Lindbom exiting the game with an apparent injury, and Jimmy Huntington capped the scoring at 6-1 with a shorthanded marker at 13:07.

NELSON TIES MATHERS FOR FOURTH IN AHL POSTSEASON COACHING WINS:

Hershey's Game 1 win gave head coach Todd Nelson his 60th career victory in the Calder Cup Playoffs, tying him with legendary Bears coach and executive Frank Mathers for fourth in AHL history. The 55-year-old Nelson is in his 10th season as an AHL head coach and wrapped up a record-setting regular season with Hershey that resulted in his receiving the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding head coach for the first time in his career. Nelson has been behind the bench for playoff teams in Oklahoma City, Grand Rapids, and Hershey. Nelson's 60 playoff wins lead all active AHL head coaches.

FRANK ON FIRE:

Ethen Frank has continued his torrid scoring pace into the current playoff round, as the sophomore forward is tied for third in the league with four goals and he is tied for the league lead in game-winners with three. Along with teammate Alex Limoges, he is one of 12 players tied for the league lead with two power-play goals. He now has four game-winners in his last nine playoff games dating back to the 2023 playoffs.

RISE OF RYBINSKI:

After serving as a Black Ace during Hershey's 2023 playoff run, Henrik Rybinski has made the most of his opportunity this year as the current fourth-line center for the Bears. In five games the forward has collected four points (2g, 2a), including the game-winning goal in Hershey's opening match against Lehigh Valley, and earned First-Star honors in Thursday's Game 1 win with two assists. Rybinski is tied with teammate Lucas Johansen for second in the AHL in plus/minus at +6; he is also tied for the league lead among forwards.

BEARS BITES:

Joe Snively is tied for sixth in the league with five assists, while Hendrix Lapierre is tied for the league lead with four power-play helpers...Ivan Miroshnichenko leads all Eastern Conference rookies with three goals...Aaron Ness is celebrating his 34th birthday today; he is Hershey's active leader for career playoff games with 57, and he is three games away from tying Larry Zeidel (60 GP) for 10th in franchise history. Ness' 15 career playoff assists are tied for 11th in franchise history among defensemen with Pascal Trépanier and his next assist will move him into a four-way tie for eighth with Rich Brennan, Mike Gaul, and Steve Smith... The Bears will recognize and celebrate the life of the late Steve Andrascik during tonight's game. Andrascik was a member of the 1974 Calder Cup championship team and served as captain during the 1977-78 season...Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the hiring of Jared Nightingale as the 12th head coach in franchise history on Friday. Nightingale, who previously had been an assistant coach with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, enjoyed a 13-year playing career that included parts of six seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack/Connecticut Whale franchise.

ON THIS DATE:

May 18, 2006 - With the Bears trailing the Portland Pirates 1-0 midway through the third period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Dave Steckel tied the game at 1-1 with his sixth of the postseason at 10:32, and Graham Mink potted the game-winner just 1:52 into overtime to lift Hershey to a 2-1 victory at the Cumberland County Civic Center. Frédéric Cassivi made 31 saves to give Hershey a 2-0 series lead.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.