Crunch Fall to Monsters, 4-1, in Game 2

May 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Cleveland Monsters, 4-1, in Game 2 this afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland has a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five North Division Finals series.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson turned aside 24-of-27 shots. Jet Greaves earned the win stopping 17-of-18 in net for the Monsters. Syracuse converted on 1-of-4 power play opportunities, while Cleveland went 1-for-3.

The Crunch were first on the board with a power-play goal 8:07 into the game. Sean Day fed Devante Stephens for a one-timer from the right face off dot. Three minutes later, the Monsters evened the score when Billy Sweezey sent in a shot from the bottom of the right circle. Cleveland then stole the lead off a turnover at the 15:18 mark. After Halverson misplayed the puck behind the net, Hunter McKown grabbed it and scored.

Cleveland added a power-play goal 4:37 into the final frame to build a two-goal lead. David Jiricek set up Jakub Zboril for a one-timer from the right circle. Alex Whelan added an empty-netter late in the game to lock in the Monsters win.

The Crunch and Monsters will travel to Syracuse for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Crunchables: Devante Stephens recorded his first career power-play goal and first career playoff goal today.

