Reign's Hodgson Suspended for Two Games

May 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Ontario Reign forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an interference incident in a Calder Cup Playoff game at Coachella Valley on May 17.

Ontario currently trails the best-of-five Pacific Division finals series, two games to none. Hodgson will miss Game 3 vs. Coachella Valley on Sunday (May 19), as well as either Game 4 on Friday (May 24) or the next game for which he is on an active AHL roster.

