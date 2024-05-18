Wolf Pack Pushed to Brink by Bears, Fall 4-2 in Game 2

May 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HERSHEY, PA - The Hershey Bears jumped out to a 4-0 lead in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals on Saturday night, hanging on for an eventual 4-2 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Bears now lead the series 2-0.

Ethen Frank notched his second game-winning goal of the Atlantic Division Finals on Saturday night, putting the Bears ahead 3-0 4:25 into the third period. Frank took a pass down low from Lucas Johansen. Frank handled the pass on the forehand, went to the backhand, and beat Dylan Garand for his fifth goal of the playoffs. The goal gives Frank the game-winner in each of Hershey's last three games.

For the second time in the series, the Bears opened the scoring. Ivan Miroshnichenko collected a pass from Jimmy Huntington and snapped a shot over the right shoulder of Garand just 2:50 into the hockey game. The powerplay goal was the Bears' third in the series and gave Miroshnichenko a three-game goal-scoring streak.

The Wolf Pack battled back from there, outshooting the Bears 11-9 in the opening stanza. Hartford's best two chances came at five-on-five, but both were shut down by Hunter Shepard. Jake Leschyshyn had two chances in front to jam a loose puck by Shepard, but could not find daylight. Moments later, Nikolas Brouillard was robbed by the glove of Shepard on a golden opportunity from the left-wing circle.

Miroshnichenko extended the lead to 2-0 13:32 into the second period, potting his team-leading fifth goal of the playoffs. The rookie forward danced around a defenseman, got Garand down, waited out the goaltender, and snapped a shot over his left pad to send the Giant Center crowd into a frenzy.

Frank scored his second goal of the series 4:25 into the final frame, ballooning the lead to 3-0.

Hendrix Lapierre then potted his first goal of the series at 8:30, tipping in a point shot from Jake Massie that made it 4-0 for the Bears.

Despite trailing 4-0 late in the game, the Wolf Pack battled to the end and cut the deficit in half.

Leschyshyn got the Wolf Pack on the board at 17:02, tipping in a shot from Victor Mancini. The goal was Leschyshyn's team-leading fifth of the postseason.

Anton Blidh then notched his second goal of the playoffs at 19:11, deflecting a shot from Brouillard from the left-wing circle.

It would not be enough, however, as the Bears held on to take a stranglehold in the series.

Game 3 of the 2024 Atlantic Division Finals will occur at the XL Center in Hartford on Wednesday, May 22 nd . The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

