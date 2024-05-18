Firebirds Use Three First Period Goals to Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Reign

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign on Friday at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 5-3. Cale Fleury scored twice and Shane Wright netted three points in the win that gave the Firebirds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Firebirds scored three times in the first period. John Hayden netted the game's first goal just 1:57 in on a quick pass from Marian Studenic. Cale Fleury extended the team's lead with a wrist shot that beat Erik Portillo for his first goal of the night. Jani Nyman cashed in on the powerplay at 14:21 on his first AHL playoff goal. Coachella Valley scored their three goals on eight shots in the opening frame.

Following a tough bounce that put the Reign on the board, Ryan Winterton found space behind the net and put the puck on net. After deflecting off Portillo's pad, Shane Wright muscled the puck past the Ontario netminder to regain Coachella Valley's three-goal lead.

Hayden Hodgson put the Reign back within two with a powerplay goal that was answered by Fleury's second goal of the game at 8:16 of the third. TJ Tynan redirected Ontario's second powerplay of the game at 10:28 but Chris Driedger and the Firebirds withstood 18 shots in the third period to seal the victory.

Coachella Valley was outshot 35-28. The Firebirds' powerplay finished the game 0-for-2 and the penalty kill went 2-for-3.

The Firebirds look to close out the series this Sunday, May 19 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.

For the game's full box score, click HERE.

