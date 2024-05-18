Monsters Take 2-0 Lead in North Division Finals Series After 4-1 Win against Crunch

May 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 4-1 on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters lead the North Division Finals best-of-five series 2-0.

The Crunch struck first with a power-play goal from Devante Stephens at 8:07 of the opening period, but Billy Sweezey responded with a tally at 11:28 assisted by Hunter McKown and Marcus Bjork to tie the game. McKown recorded an unassisted goal at 15:18 sending Cleveland to the first intermission leading 2-1. Following a scoreless middle frame, Jakub Zboril converted on the man advantage at 4:37 of the third period with helpers from David Jiricek and Owen Sillinger. Alex Whelan put the game away with an empty-net goal assisted by Justin Pearson bringing the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 17 shots for the win while Syracuse's Brandon Halverson made 24 saves in defeat.

The Monsters and Crunch drop the puck for Game 3 of the North Division Finals on Wednesday, May 22, at 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

CLE 2 0 2 - 4

SYR 1 0 0 - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 1/3 3/4 12 min / 6 inf

SYR 18 1/4 2/3 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoff Record

CLE Greaves W 17 1 5-1-0

SYR Halverson L 24 3 3-4-0

