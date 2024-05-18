Nate Danielson Reassigned to Grand Rapids

May 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Center Nate Danielson with the Detroit Red Wings

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Detroit Red Wings) Center Nate Danielson with the Detroit Red Wings(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Detroit Red Wings)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned center Nate Danielson from the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Danielson was selected with the ninth overall pick by the Red Wings in last year's NHL Entry Draft. Should he play, Danielson would become the sixth player and fourth first-round pick to make his Griffins debut during the playoffs a year after being drafted, joining Jason Spezza (2nd overall by Ottawa in 2001), Cory Emmerton (41st in 2006), Jan Mursak (182nd in 2006), Dylan Larkin (15th in 2014), and Evgeny Svechnikov (19th in 2015).

He recently completed his WHL season with a combined 67 points (24-43-67), 42 penalty minutes and a plus-26 rating in 54 regular-season games between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Portland. The 19-year-old led the Winterhawks to the 2024 WHL Finals, ranking fifth on the circuit with 24 points (7-17-24) in 18 postseason games. Danielson, a native of Red Deer, Alberta, also competed for Team Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship and registered three points (1-2-3) in five appearances.

The 6-foot-2 center was named to the 2023 WHL Second All-Star Team when he totaled a career-high 78 points (33-45-78) in 68 contests with Brandon. Danielson competed with the Wheat Kings from 2020-24, serving as captain from 2022-24, and amassed 176 points (71-105-176) in 171 games. In addition to his 176 points with Brandon from 2020-24, Danielson recorded 41 points with Portland this season to conclude his WHL career with a combined 217 points (83-134-217) in 199 contests. He collected a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland. In 2018-19 with the Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA in the AMBHL, Danielson was named the Top Forward and MVP of the league when he totaled 59 points (26-33-59) in 29 regular-season games.

The Griffins, who lead Milwaukee 1-0 in the Central Division Finals, will return to Panther Arena for Game 2 this Monday, May 20 at 8 p.m. EDT. Grand Rapids will be back at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. for Game 3 against the Admirals. Fans can secure their tickets at griffinshockey.com/tickets .

Images from this story



Center Nate Danielson with the Detroit Red Wings

(Detroit Red Wings)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.