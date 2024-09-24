Reign Announce Updates to Hockey Operations Staff

September 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign have announced multiple additions to the team's hockey operations staff for the 2024-25 season. Clayton Johns has been hired as the team's Head Equipment Manager, Taylor Khoury will serve as the Strength and Conditioning Coach and Ryan Dumoulin joins as the Video Coach and Team Services Specialist, while Cody Marean will serve as the Assistant Athletic Trainer and Charles-Émile Lemelin assumes the role of Assistant Equipment Manager.

In addition, Hailey Birch has been promoted to the full-time role of Team Dietician.

These hires fill open positions on the staff after the LA Kings named three of Ontario's personnel to new roles in the NHL including, Andre Carere as Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Cole Lussier as Assistant Video Coordinator and Andrew Oddy as Assistant Athletic Trainer.

Other departures from the staff include former Head Equipment Manager Justin Penna, who accepted a new role with the Anaheim Ducks, Assistant Equipment Manager Alex Ryan, who joined the Toronto Maple Leafs and Skills Coach Nate Thompson.

Johns comes to the Reign after spending the past three seasons as the Head Equipment Manager for the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He was also previously with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) as their Head Equipment Manager from 2017-21. During the 2020-21 season in which the OHL did not play, Johns served as an Equipment Assistant for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He also spent two seasons as an Assistant Equipment Manager for the Oshawa Generals (OHL) and three years with Carleton University men's hockey program.

Khoury joins Ontario after gaining professional experience as a Sports Performance Coach with Mike Boyle Strength and Conditioning in the Boston, Massachusetts area, where he worked with athletes of all ages, including professionals. Previously, he spent one season with Merrimack College as a Strength and Conditioning Assistant, working with the men's and women's hockey programs, as well as men's basketball and track and field. Khoury also served as a Strength and Conditioning Coach for USA Hockey at the Men's U17 Festival in New York this summer. As a defenseman, Khoury played collegiately at the Division III level at Manhattanville College and Hamline University after captaining the Valley Jr. Warriors junior team in the Eastern Hockey League (EHL).

Dumoulin was most recently the Video Analyst and Director of Analytics with the Soo Greyhounds (OHL) for the past three seasons. The Cochrane, Ontario native also previously spent time as the Assistant General Manager & Director of Video and Analytics for his hometown team, the Cochrane Crunch in the NOJHL (Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League) and completed an Analytics and Video Internship with the Regina Pats (WHL). Dumoulin obtained his bachelor's degree from Laurentian University.

Marean spent two seasons with the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL as the team's Head Athletic Trainer from 2022-24. He also spent three seasons working in baseball with the Boston Red Sox and their minor league affiliates from 2014-16. A native of Hollis, Maine, Marean gained additional experience as an Athletic Trainer with Southern Maine Health Care, at Jacksonville University, and with Bridgton Academy, a postgraduate boarding school.

Lemelin comes to the Reign after nine seasons with the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He began as the team's Assistant Equipment Manager in 2015 before being promoted to the Head Equipment Manager role for the 2021-22 campaign.

The changes round out the existing hockey operations staff that already includes:

Richard Seeley - General Manager

Marco Sturm - Head Coach

Chris Hajt - Assistant Coach

Brad Schuler - Assistant Coach

Adam Brown - Goaltending Coach

Aisha Visram - Head Athletic Trainer

Mackenzie Campbell - Assistant Equipment Manager

Dane Skinner - Massage Therapist

Ontario opens the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 12 at Toyota Arena against the San Jose Barracuda at 6 p.m.

