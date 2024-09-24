Belleville Sens Launch In-Arena Streaming of BSEN Broadcast Audio

September 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing a new technology upgrade to bring fans closer to the action and help them keep up with the play throughout home games at CAA Arena.

The B-Sens have installed a low-wattage FM transmitter inside CAA Arena, allowing fans to listen to live game broadcasts with access to latency-free play-by-play, analysis, and features, via the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network.

All you need to do is bring your FM radio receiver and headphones to the game and tune in to 88.1 FM any time to hear the action. The Senators will have a limited number of FM radio receivers available to be signed out at Guest Services inside Gate 2, but fans need to bring their own wired headphones.

"It's been something we've talked about for a couple of seasons and fans have been asking for it, so we're really excited to get this FM transmitter installed and offer this new service and experience," said Belleville Sens Manager of Broadcast & Communications, David Foot. "Delay-free access to the broadcasts will hopefully add to the entertainment and experience for all fans at CAA Arena, while also adding an extra layer of game night accessibility for those fans who may have trouble seeing or following what's happening on the ice."

The BSEN In-Arena Streaming Program will officially launch on Friday, October 4, 2024, when the Belleville Sens welcome the Laval Rocket for a preseason contest at CAA Arena. The B-Sens will host the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, October 6, while the Rocket and Marlies will face off against each other at CAA Arena on Saturday, October 5. Preseason tickets are priced at $15.75 (taxes included) and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

