Iowa Wild Signs Goaltender Dylan Ferguson to One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract

September 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed goaltender Dylan Ferguson to a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

Ferguson, 26 (9/20/1998), completed the 2023-24 season with Dinamo Minsk in the KHL, where he posted a record of 9-9-1 with a 2.51 goals-against average (GAA) and a .904 save percentage (SV%) in 23 games. The Lantzville, B.C. native owns a 1-1-0 record with a 2.82 GAA and a .929 SV% in three NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators. Ferguson appeared in 29 AHL games across four seasons with the Chicago Wolves, Henderson Silver Knights, Toronto Marlies, and Belleville Senators from 2019-2023, where he compiled a record of 15-7-0 with a 2.56 GAA, a .915 SV% and two shutouts. He owns a record of 14-7-3 with a 3.02 GAA, a .890 SV% and one shutout in 27 ECHL games with the Fort Wayne Komets (2019-21) and led the Komets to the Kelly Cup in 2020-21.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound netminder appeared in 155 games across three seasons with the Kamloops Blazers (WHL), where he posted a record of 61-72-11 with a 3.04 GAA, a .908 SV% and three shutouts. Ferguson was selected by the Dallas Stars in the seventh round (No. 194 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

