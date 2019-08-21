Reed Ties Record in 8-2 Victory

Dwayne Pollok has company.

Nate Reed yielded one run over five innings in an 8-2 victory over the High Point Rockers on Wednesday night, tying Pollok with his 32nd career Barnstormers win for the franchise record.

Reed (3-2) retired 12 of 14 batters over the first four innings before Myles Schroder reached him for a one-out solo homer down the left field line in the bottom of the fifth. The Rockers stretched out Reed for 29 pitches in the bottom of the fifth, and Lancaster manager Ross Peeples lifted him after the inning.

The left-hander received plenty of support from his Barnstormers teammates. K.C. Hobson led off the bottom of the second inning and moved to third base on a bunt single by Anderson De La Rosa. Melvin Mercedes drilled a base hit into left to give Lancaster a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, De La Rosa ripped a double into the left field corner to start the fourth inning. Mercedes again singled to left, sending De La Rosa to third. Darian Sandford gave Lancaster a 2-0 lead with a base hit into right. Starter Michael Bowden (2-3) left the game with an injury in favor of Ashur Tolliver. The lefty reliever picked up two outs around a walk to Caleb Gindl and nearly got out of the inning before walking Andrew Aplin to force home a run. Destin Hood fell behind, 0-2, before raking a three-run double over the head of Schroder in center to clear the bases, giving Reed and the Barnstormers a 6-0 lead.

Pedro Echemendia and Logan Sawyer pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Barnsotrmers. De La Rosa finished the night with three hits while Gindl, Devon Torrence and Mercedes had two each.

The series closes on Thursday evening at 7:00. Lancaster will send Jared Lakind (6-5) to the mound against right-hander Dominic DeMasi (6-2). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel at 6:45.

NOTES: Aplin doubled to lead off the eighth to stretch his streak to 10 games...He has hit safely in 29 of 30...Gindl reached base four times and has been on board 10 of his last 13 trips...His on base streak was extended to 13 games...Hood has 32 RBI in his last 23 starts...Torrence is 14-for-31 (.452) against High Point.

