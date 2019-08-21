Mitchell's Grand Slam Seals Rockers Second Straight Win

On Tuesday night, the High Point Rockers claimed their second victory of the four game series. Winning back-to-back games in dramatic fashion, the Rockers lead the series 2-0.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the fifth inning when Rocker's DH Viosergy Rosa doubled to center field. Barnstormers center fielder Darien Sandford, slipped and missed the catch, giving Rockers first baseman, Richie Shaffer a chance to sprint home. The Rockers put the first run on the board, leading the game, 1-0.

With right fielder Stephen Cardullo on second base, third baseman Hector Gomez came up to bat. Gomez drove the ball to centerfield, where Sandford overthrew to home plate. Cardullo would bring in the second run of the night for the Rockers in the top of the sixth inning.The Rockers extended their lead to 2-0.

The Rockers' players cheered in the top of the seventh inning when center fielder, Jared Mitchell hit his first grand slam of the season. Mitchell pushed the Rockers over the top with strong 7-1 lead in the game.

The Rockers were able to hold the Barnstormers to zero runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, sealing the second straight win for the Rockers.

