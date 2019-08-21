Duke Goes Distance on Shutout as Revs Split Twinbill

(York, Pa.): Duke von Schamann turned in a masterpiece, firing a complete game three-hit shutout as the York Revolution earned a doubleheader split with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, winning 5-0 in the nightcap after a 6-1 defeat in the opener on Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Park. The first place Revs, now 23-16 in the second half with a 1.0-game lead for first place will look to take three of four in the series as the homestand concludes on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The twi-night doubleheader was a result of Tuesday's rainout. York right-hander Dan Minor got the start in the opener and worked his way around two singles to toss a scoreless top of the first inning.

Southern Maryland southpaw Tommy Thorpe answered with a scoreless inning of his own in the bottom of the frame.

The Crabs got on the board first by taking a 1-0 lead in the top half of the second courtesy of a Charlie Valerio solo home run. Southern Maryland added three more runs in the top of the third on an RBI double to right-center from Tony Thomas and a two-run home run to left-center from Cory Vaughn to make the score 4-0 after three innings of play.

Edwin Garcia added an RBI single in the top of the fifth to drive the Blue Crab lead to 5-0.

The Revs answered with a run in their half of the fifth thanks to a sacrifice fly off of the bat of Isaias Tejeda to cut the lead to 5-1.

Phil Walby was a bright spot in game one for York, as he worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen while striking out three to keep the deficit where it stood.

Southern Maryland added a run off of reliever Rob Carson on a Thomas RBI single in the seventh to finalize the score at 6-1.

von Schamann took the mound for game two and got off to a great start in the top of the first by tossing a perfect frame.

Southern Maryland starter Dusten Knight responded with a scoreless inning of his own, and was dominant early as he struck out six of his first nine batters faced.

After von Schamann faced the minimum through three, the Revs bats woke up in a big way in their half of the third inning. Knight struck out the first two York batters to start the frame, but Justin Trapp kept the inning alive by doubling to right-center. Welington Dotel followed with a two-run home run to right field to give the Revs a 2-0 lead. The next batter, Telvin Nash, smashed a first pitch fastball to deep left-center field for his 33rd home run of the season to extend the lead to 3-0. Tejeda doubled to keep the two-out rally going, and after a walk to Carlos Franco, Melky Mesa slapped an RBI single up the middle to plate Tejeda and drive the lead to 4-0.

After a scoreless fourth, von Schamann struck out the side in order in the top of the fifth, his most dominant inning of the game.

Tejeda cushioned the lead in York's half of the fifth by blasting a solo home run over the Arch Nemesis in left to extend the lead to 5-0.

von Schamann dazzled in the sixth, working around a leadoff single to set down the next three Crabs in order. The Texas Tech product concluded his tremendous night with a 1-2-3 seventh inning including a game-ending strikeout of Vaughn to cap his second complete game of the season, fifth of his pro career, and second career shutout.

Recap by Brett Pietrzak

Notes: Both of von Schamann's complete games have been seven-inning three-hitters. The shutout is his first since August 27, 2017 in the Frontier League. It is the 10th complete game shutout in Revs history and first since Mitch Atkins won 10-0 with a three-hitter at Southern Maryland on July 6, 2018. von Schamann becomes the eighth pitcher in Revs history to log multiple complete games in one season. He walked none for the second straight start and eighth time in 16 total outings. Nash's 33rd home run moves him within one of matching the franchise single-season record of 34 set by Chris Nowak in 2012. Tejeda's home run is his 18th of the season, all in just 41 games since July 3. The Revs wrap up the homestand against the Crabs on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

