Patriots Power Past Ducks in Game Three of Series

August 21, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Somerset Patriots 10-3 on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Somerset took a 2-0 lead with single runs in the first and third innings on bases loaded walks to Gabriel Bracamonte and Craig Massey by Ducks starter Seth Simmons. L.J. Mazzilli closed the gap to 2-1 in the fourth with an RBI groundout to third base.

The Patriots stretched their advantage to 4-1 in the fifth when Massey tripled and scored on an error, and Teodoro Martinez lifted a solo homer to left-center field. Hector Sanchez' RBI single in the sixth trimmed Long Island's deficit to 4-2. However, Somerset put the game out of reach with a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. A two-run single by Bracamonte and a two-run double by Massey highlighted the scoring.

Patriots starter Tyler Cloyd did not factor into the decision but lasted four innings, allowing a run on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts. James Pugliese (4-1) got the win with two innings of relief, yielding a run on a hit and a walk with two strikeouts. Simmons (6-8) took the loss, conceding four runs (three earned) on five hits and a six walk over five innings with four strikeouts.

Sanchez led the Flock offensively with two hits and an RBI.

