Bees Erase Early Two-Run Deficit In Comeback Victory Over Skeeters

(Sugar Land, TX) - The New Britain Bees (17-20, 52-54) defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters (21-17, 56-52) 3-2 at Constellation Field on Tuesday evening to improve to 4-1 in the seven-game series against the reigning Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Champions.

New Britain starting pitcher Devin Burke registered a no-decision after giving up two runs (one earned run) on three hits in six and one-third innings pitched, walking and striking out three as the right-hander collected his fourth quality start of the campaign. Sugar Land starting pitcher Mike Hauschild also did not factor in the game's final outcome, surrendering two runs on four hits across six innings on the bump, walking two while striking out four and tossing a wild pitch. Jim Fuller closed things out in the bottom half of the ninth inning for his team-best 14th save overall.

Sugar Land jumped out in front 2-0 against Burke in the home half of the fourth thanks to an RBI double into the left field corner off the bat of Anthony Giansanti that plated Albert Cordero after he tripled to right with one man down, while the second run in Giansanti scored on a fielding error committed by third baseman Rando Moreno on a ground ball hit by Denis Phipps. New Britain tied the game at two in the top of the sixth with a big two-out rally that began with a Bijan Rademacher base knock. The next hitter up was Jason Rogers, who proceeded to drive in Rademacher with a two-base hit to the wall in left for his 75th run batted in, tying him with Caleb Gindl of the Lancaster Barnstormers for second most in the Atlantic League. With the tying-run in scoring position, Mike Carp got the Bees even as he laced an opposite-field single to left center that allowed Rogers to cross the plate. The Boys from the Hardware City manufactured the lead run in the eighth with fundamentally sound baseball as Jared James led off with a walk given up by losing pitcher Jeff Ames (2-1) and advanced to second with his sixth stolen base. With the infield in, Carp was at it once again as he pulled a single to right that scored James and gave the game its final score of 3-2. In the ninth, Fuller allowed a leadoff triple to D.J. Peterson, and the tying-run was just ninety feet away. Peterson would never cross the plate as Fuller finished the Skeeters off by striking out Juan Silverio, Wynton Bernard, and Cordero all swinging, making a winner out of Brady Dragmire (1-0) for the first time in his ALPB career. Carp led the way with a pair of hits en route to the 28th come-from-behind victory for New Britain in 2019.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, August 23rd when they welcome in the Long Island Ducks for a three-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Fat Tire Friday in the Hardware City! Close out the week with some great baseball and a cold beer! Fat Tire Belgian Ale Drafts are just FIVE DOLLARS AT ANY CONCESSION STAND ALL NIGHT LONG!

