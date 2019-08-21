Melville Called up by Rockies; Third Duck Promoted to MLB in 2019

(Central Islip, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2019)





(Central Islip, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2019) - The Colorado Rockies promoted 2019 Long Island Ducks right-handed pitcher Tim Melville to the Major Leagues on Wednesday. He is slated to start the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, thereby becoming third Ducks alumnus to reach the MLB level after playing on Long Island in 2019.

Melville returns to the Majors after beginning the season with the Ducks. He made two starts with Long Island, winning both and allowing just one run over 12 innings. The righty gave up seven hits and three walks while striking out 13 batters as well. He went on to make 18 appearances (17 starts) with Triple-A Albuquerque in the Pacific Coast League, compiling a 10-5 record with a 5.42 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 96.1 innings. Melville won three consecutive starts for Isotopes prior to his promotion to the Rockies.

This marks the second time the 29-year-old has reached the game's highest level after pitching with the Ducks. In 2017, his contract was purchased by the Minnesota Twins after going 3-4 with a 3.45 ERA in nine starts as a member of the Flock. He was called up by the Twins in August after going 4-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 11 games (10 starts) with Triple-A Rochester in the International League. The Virginia native was called up to The Show once again later that season with the San Diego Padres after he made two starts with Triple-A El Paso. In addition to the Rockies, Padres and Twins, Melville has also pitched in the Major Leagues with the Cincinnati Reds in 2016.

Following is the complete list of Ducks players to reach MLB after playing on Long Island:

PLAYER YEAR(S) WITH DUCKS PROMOTED BY PROMOTION YEAR

Tim Melville 2019 Colorado Rockies 2019

2017 Minnesota Twins 2017

Fernando Abad 2018 San Francisco Giants 2019

Wilkin Castillo 2018 Miami Marlins 2019

Henderson Alvarez 2017 Philadelphia Phillies 2017

Quintin Berry 2017 Milwaukee Brewers 2017

Rich Hill 2015 Boston Red Sox 2015

Scott Rice 2008 New York Mets 2013

Lew Ford 2009, 2011-Present Baltimore Orioles 2012

Kip Wells 2010 San Diego Padres 2012

Justin Hampson 2010 New York Mets 2012

Joey Gathright 2010 Boston Red Sox 2011

Robinson Cancel 2010 Houston Astros 2011

Erick Almonte 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2011

Jay Gibbons 2008 Los Angeles Dodgers 2010

Mel Stocker 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2007

Nelson Figueroa 2006 New York Mets 2008

Ken Ray 2002 Atlanta Braves 2006

Bill Pulsipher 2004 St. Louis Cardinals 2005

Pedro Borbon Jr. 2003 St. Louis Cardinals 2003

Carlos Baerga 2001 Boston Red Sox 2002

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

