Redtag.Ca Aerial Report: 111th Grey Cup
November 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
Marshall Ferguson joins Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett to discuss the QB match-up between Nick Arbuckle and Zach Collaros in the 111th Grey Cup.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from November 14, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Argos Ink QB Bryan Scott
- Ryan Hunter, Dejon Allen, Jake Ceresna & Janarion Grant Named to All-CFL Team
- Ryan Hunter & Janarion Grant Named Finalists for CFL Awards
- Argos Lead the East Division with Nine Division All-CFL Players in 2024
- Argos Nominees for 2024 CFL Awards Announced