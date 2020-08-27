RedHawks Walk-Off on Goldeyes

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-23) lost 3-2 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday night.

Tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Brennan Metzger singled down the right field line with two outs to drive in Dylan Kelly with the winning run. Kelly singled to right-centre with one out, took second on a single to left from Sam Dexter, and advanced to third when Alex Boxwell grounded into a fielder's choice at first.

Bret Helton (4-1) picked up the win in relief with a scoreless top of the ninth.

Victor Capellan (1-1) took the loss in relief for the Goldeyes.

The RedHawks (21-27) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Singles from Drew Ward and Correlle Prime set up an RBI single to left-centre from Christian Ibarra.

In the top of the sixth, Wes Darvill singled to centre leading off, took second on a wild pitch, and scored the tying run when Jonathan Moroney hit a bloop single to right with two outs.

The RedHawks went back in front 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Kelly.

Kevin Lachance hit an opposite-field, solo home run to right in the top of the eighth to even the score.

Mitchell Lambson started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on seven hits over eight innings. Lambson walked three and struck out three. The eight innings were the most for a Goldeyes' pitcher this season. Lambson has pitched seven innings or more in each of his last five starts.

John Anderson started for the RedHawks and also took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on six hits in eight innings. Anderson walked one and struck out eight.

