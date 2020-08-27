Milwaukee Pitching Stifles Dogs in Shutout Win

August 27, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





Franklin, Wis. - Starter Drew Hutchinson and a four-man cavalry out of the Milwaukee bullpen stifled the Chicago Dogs on Thursday night, as the Milkmen cruised to a 4-0 win. Chicago's offense mustered just one hit in the loss, a Logan Moore single in the second inning. The Dogs did generate six walks, three of which led to a bases-loaded opportunity in the seventh inning, but Myles Smith forced an Edwin Arroyo flyout to end the threat. The Dogs failed to register a baserunner for the remainder of the game, as Milwaukee capped off a 2-1 series win.

Winning Pitcher: RHP Drew Hutchinson

Losing Pitcher: LHP Jake Dahlberg

Save: N/A

Star of the Game: LHP Jake Dahlberg. Dahlberg lasted a season-high 7.1 innings, striking out seven batters. The southpaw also didn't allow a single walk, doing so for the second consecutive start.

Next:

Who? Milwaukee Milkmen vs. Chicago Dogs, Game 1

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois

When? Friday, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? LHP Thomas Dorminy (Chicago) vs. RHP Tim Dillard (Milwaukee)

Broadcast: AABaseball.TV

Extra Bite: This was the Dogs' final trip to Milwaukee in 2020, a trek North the team has made 12 times, the most games the team has ever played in a road ballpark during a single season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.