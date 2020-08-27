Milwaukee Pitching Stifles Dogs in Shutout Win
August 27, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
Franklin, Wis. - Starter Drew Hutchinson and a four-man cavalry out of the Milwaukee bullpen stifled the Chicago Dogs on Thursday night, as the Milkmen cruised to a 4-0 win. Chicago's offense mustered just one hit in the loss, a Logan Moore single in the second inning. The Dogs did generate six walks, three of which led to a bases-loaded opportunity in the seventh inning, but Myles Smith forced an Edwin Arroyo flyout to end the threat. The Dogs failed to register a baserunner for the remainder of the game, as Milwaukee capped off a 2-1 series win.
Winning Pitcher: RHP Drew Hutchinson
Losing Pitcher: LHP Jake Dahlberg
Save: N/A
Star of the Game: LHP Jake Dahlberg. Dahlberg lasted a season-high 7.1 innings, striking out seven batters. The southpaw also didn't allow a single walk, doing so for the second consecutive start.
Next:
Who? Milwaukee Milkmen vs. Chicago Dogs, Game 1
Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois
When? Friday, 7:05 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? LHP Thomas Dorminy (Chicago) vs. RHP Tim Dillard (Milwaukee)
Broadcast: AABaseball.TV
Extra Bite: This was the Dogs' final trip to Milwaukee in 2020, a trek North the team has made 12 times, the most games the team has ever played in a road ballpark during a single season.
