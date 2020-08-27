Milkmen Come up Short against Dogs in Game Two
August 27, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release
The Milkmen were looking to extend their lead as the league's top team when they took on the Chicago Dogs for game two.
The Milkmen have been struggling to shut down teams early as Michael Crouse hit a home run off of starting pitcher Henderson Alvarez. The Dogs continued to score as K.C. Hobson advanced to first on a fielder's choice and Joey Terdoslavich scored. A sacrifice fly from Tyler Ladendorf scored Hobson to make the score 3-0 at the end of the first inning.
Terdoslavich was the second Dog of the night to hit a home run off of Alvarez, his coming in the third inning.
Adam Brett Walker hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to bring in the first two runs for the Milkmen to cut the Dogs lead down 3-2.
Alvarez hung in tough for seven innings, allowing seven hits, four runs, and five strikeouts.
In the top of the ninth inning, a single by Edwin Arroyo caused an error by the third baseman Logan Trowbridge which brought in Crouse and Blake Allemand. The Dogs extended their lead 6-2.
The Milkmen were not done as David Washington hit his eighth home run of the year in the ninth inning. Unfortunately the Milkmen came up short tonight losing 6-3.
Tomorrow on Thursday, August 26 the Milkmen play their final game at Franklin Field against the rivals The Chicago Dogs at 6:35 p.m. It is also the final night to take advantage of the '$1 Brew with the Moo' night. A draft beer will be available for purchase during the game for only one dollar.
