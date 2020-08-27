RedHawks Sweep Doubleheader to Clinch Series Win over Winnipeg

FARGO, N.D. - Forrestt Allday hit two home runs, including a walk-off solo shot over the right-field fence in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2, to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (20-27) to a pair of victories, by a score of 7-4 and 4-3, over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-22) in a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks defeated Winnipeg 7-4 in Game 1 thanks to a five-run fifth inning and home runs from Allday and Dylan Kelly.

Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, the RedHawks took advantage of four Goldeyes errors and just one hit to score five runs and take a commanding 7-3 lead. Winnipeg got one run back later in the game, but Bret Helton (3-1, 3.03 ERA) shut the door in the seventh inning to earn his first save of the season.

Ryan Williams (4-3, 3.23 ERA) picked up the win for Fargo-Moorhead after giving up four runs on six hits in 6.0 innings pitched. Winnipeg starter Brandon Cumpton (2-2, 2.33 ERA) got the loss after giving up seven runs (two earned) on five hits in 5.0 innings pitched.

Kevin McGovern (1-1, 3.46 ERA) made his first start for the RedHawks in Game 2 against his former team and pitched well, giving up three runs on five hits over 4.0 innings of work. Neither team scored a run after the fourth inning until Forrestt Allday belted a ball onto Albrecht Boulevard in the seventh inning to seal the 4-3 victory for the RedHawks.

Tyler Wilson (1-2, 3.62 ERA) earned the win, his first of the season, after pitching a scoreless seventh inning in relief. Ryan Flores (0-0, 3.68 ERA) bridged the middle innings, giving up just one hit in 2.0 innings on the mound.

The RedHawks will finish their four-game series with the Goldeyes on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field before the teams start a three-game Winnipeg "home" series in Fargo on Friday evening. First pitch for Thursday night's contest is set for 7:02 p.m.

LHP John Anderson (2-2, 2.40 ERA) is scheduled to start for the RedHawks against Winnipeg LHP Mitchell Lambson (4-2, 2.94 ERA) in Thursday's game.

