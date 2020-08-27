Goldeyes Swept in Double Header

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-22) lost both games of a double header against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday night, 7-4 in the opener and 4-3 in the nightcap.

In game one, the RedHawks took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a two-out, solo home run to right-centre from Dylan Kelly.

Winnipeg answered in the top of the third. Wes Darvill drew a one-out walk and stole second base. Kyle Martin drove in Darvill with a two-out single to right. After Jonathan Moroney walked, John Nester singled sharply through the right side to plate Martin with the lead run.

Forrestt Allday hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the third to even the score at 2-2.

Winnipeg took its second lead of the game in the top of the fourth when Jordan George led off with a line drive home run to right.

The RedHawks (21-27) took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth, scoring five unearned runs. Alex Boxwell reached on catcher's interference leading off and was sacrificed to second by Brennan Metzger. Walks to Allday and Drew Ward loaded the bases, setting up a game-tying single to left by Correlle Prime. Leobaldo Pina reached on an error that scored Allday with the go-ahead run. Christian Ibarra hit a sacrifice fly to centre that made it 5-3, and the RedHawks capped the inning with a double steal of second and third that resulted in two throwing errors and both Prime and Pina crossing the plate.

Dario Pizzano led off the top of the sixth with a double and scored on an Eric Wood sacrifice fly to left to provide the game's final margin.

Ryan Williams (4-3) started for the RedHawks and picked up the win, allowing four earned runs on six hits in six innings. Williams walked three and struck out three.

Brandon Cumpton (2-2) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing seven runs, two earned, on five hits in five innings. Cumpton walked two and struck out two.

In the nightcap, Fargo-Moorhead took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a Sam Dexter RBI double and a Boxwell RBI, infield single.

The Goldeyes scored three runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead. Darnell Sweeney opened the frame with an opposite-field home run to right-centre. Moroney tripled to left-centre and scored the tying run when Martin singled down the right field line. After the Goldeyes loaded the bases, George worked a walk to force home Martin with the go-ahead run.

Nick Kahle hit a solo home run down the right field line with one out in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game.

Forrestt Allday won the game for the RedHawks in the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer down the right field line.

Tyler Wilson (1-2) picked up the win in relief with a scoreless top of the seventh.

Kent Hasler (2-2) took the loss in relief for the Goldeyes.

Evan Grills started game two for Winnipeg and took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs on four hits in five innings. Grills walked two and struck out five.

Kevin McGovern started for Fargo-Moorhead and also took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs on five hits in four innings. McGovern walked two and struck out four.

