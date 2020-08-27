American Association Expands Finals to Seven Game Series

MOORHEAD, MINN. - In a summer without much baseball being played, the only minor league in the United States and Canada that is playing in 2020 is going to extend the season a few more games.

The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball will shift to a seven-game series to determine the 2020 American Association Champion. It is the first time in league history a playoff series will be determined in a seven-game set. Previously, all playoff series have been a best-of-five format. Fans can watch all American Association regular season and playoff games at the league's streaming site: www.aabaseball.tv.

"2020 has been a unique season, to say the least," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "The American Association has been able to safely host high-level professional baseball at our ballparks and in front of fans since early July. We are excited by how the playoff race is shaping up and we want to reward the two clubs who earn post-season berths, along with our fans, by playing a seven-game series to determine the champion this season. As far as we are concerned, the more baseball the better."

The top two clubs at the conclusion of the 2020 season will advance to the American Association Finals. The regular season ends on September 10, and the Finals will begin on September 12. In the new format, the top seed will host Games 1, 2, 6 (if necessary) and 7 (if necessary), while the second seed will host Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary).

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FINALS SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 12 Game 1 @ #1 Seed

Sunday, Sept. 13 Game 2 @ #1 Seed

Monday, Sept. 14 Travel Day

Tuesday, Sept. 15 Game 3 @ #2 Seed

Wednesday, Sept. 16 Game 4 @ #2 Seed

Thursday, Sept. 17 Game 5 @ #2 Seed (if necessary)

Friday, Sept. 18 Game 6 @ #1 Seed (if necessary)

Saturday, Sept. 19 Game 7 @ #1 Seed (if necessary)

Should Winnipeg make the playoffs, all games will be played at the home park of their opponent.

