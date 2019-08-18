RedHawks Prove No Lead Is Safe at Home

FARGO, ND - The RedHawks once again proved that no lead is safe against them by scoring six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to come from behind and beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Fargo-Moorhead found themselves down 5-0 to Gary Southshore with only three hits to their name and put together seven consecutive hits to defeat the RailCats 6-5 and extend their winning streak to seven games.

Brennan Metzger doubled to the gap in left center field to bring in Yhoxian Medina all the way from first base for the game-winning run after the RailCats left fielder dropped the ball and booted it to the base of the outfield fence.

Gary got to RedHawks starting pitcher Ryan Williams in the second inning with three runs on three hits to take an early 3-0 lead. After a rough second inning, Williams settled in and allowed no more runs in his 7.0 innings of work tonight. Williams finished the game with six strikeouts and gave up no walks.

Railcats' starter Justin Sinibaldi threw a gem as well, also going 7.0 innings and surrendering only two hits to Fargo-Moorhead's league-leading offense. Sinibaldi collected seven strikeouts and gave up three walks.

Ryan Williams and Michael Hope had to swing the bat tonight after the RedHawks' newest outfielder Alex Boxwell exited the game after he pulled up to third on Carlos Garcia's double in the second inning.

Gary added two more runs in the top of the ninth inning, extending their lead to five. After a pair of singles to start the inning, Chris Jacobs hit a pinch hit RBI double off the wall in left-center field to get the RedHawks their first run of the game. Carlos Garcia kept the rally going with his first home run in a RedHawks uniform to cut the deficit down to one. Brian Olson launched the very next pitch over the right center field wall to make it back-to-back home runs and tie the game at five. Brennan Metzger capped it all off with a walkoff double off the outstretched glove of Railcats left fielder Nick Herzog to drive in Yhoxian Medina from first base for the walkoff 6-5 victory.

With tonight's victory, the RedHawks remain four games ahead of the St. Paul Saints, who defeated Winnipeg earlier today, for first place in the north division. The RedHawks (57-29) and Railcats (34-52) will play game two of their three game series tomorrow at 7:02 PM at Newman Outdoor Field.

