AirHogs Walk Off Saltdogs

August 18, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





The AirHogs get a huge bases loaded single in the bottom of the ninth from Chen Junpeng to walk off the Lincoln Saltdogs 6-5.

The AirHogs jumped out to a 3-0 1st inning lead thanks to a leadoff triple from Justin Byrd. Javion Randle provided an RBI single and then came home to score with Stewart Ijames on a Chen Junpeng single.

Unfortunately for the AirHogs Gan Quan could not hold the lead. He would walk the first two batters of the second inning before allowing a bases loaded walk and then a Grand Slam off the bat of Christian Ibarra.

The AirHogs had a quick answer however, using a Na Chuang RBI single to slice the Saltdog lead to one.

Pete Perez would enter the game in the 4th inning with the bases loaded and 2 outs. After getting a strikeout of Curt Smith to escape the jam, Perez would go on the work 3.1 innings of perfect relief, retiring all 10 batters he faced.

The game got hairy in the top of the 8th inning. Carlos Contreras loaded the bases with no outs before magically inducing two pop ups and a strikeout to get out of the jam unscathed.

With the game tied at 5, Justin Byrd lead off the 9th with a rope to right field that he turned into a triple. The Saltdogs would then intentionally walk Randle and Ijames to pitch to Na Chuang. Na would ground into a fielder's choice, bringing Chen Junpeng to the dish. Junpeng would work a 3-1 count before lifting a game winning single into left center.

The AirHogs take on the Lincoln Saltdogs in game 2 of the series. First pitch at 7:05 P.M. The AirHogs will send Travis Ballew to the mound while the Lincoln will be John Brownell.

Individual tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com for more information.

All AirHogs games are available on Mixlr.com/txairhogs and home game video streams are available at Americanassociationbaseball.tv.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.