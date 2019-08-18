Big Innings Drive RailRoaders Past Birds

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Birds battled in the early innings, but Cleburne's bats were hot from the start and didn't cool down. The Sioux Falls Canaries (34-51) lost to the Cleburne Railroaders (51-35) 16-6 Monday night at Sioux Falls Stadium. Cleburne put up five runs in the sixth and six runs in the seventh to break open the game.

Clint Coulter continued to stay hot at the plate. He homered in the second inning, his third home run in his last three home games. He finished the night 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk.

Canaries starter Alex Boshers pitched 5.1 innings. He allowed 12 hits and nine runs. The bullpen continued to struggle behind him as Will Solomon gave up seven runs and seven runs in his one inning of work.

Cleburne scored first on a two-run home run from Chase Simpson in the first. Ryan Brett saw one pitch in the second and hit it over the fence. The Railroaders led 3-0 after two.

The Birds answered with a three-spot in the bottom of the second. Alay Lago doubled and Coulter homered to cut the lead to one. Two batters later, Mike Hart singled and Graham Low singled him home to tie the game.

Cleburne took the lead again in the top of the third and didn't look back. Simpson homered for the second time and in the fourth Logan Trowbridge doubled scoring Brett from first. They led 5-3 after four.

The Railroaders proceeded to score five runs in the sixth and six runs in the seventh. They led 16-4 heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Mike Hart destroyed a baseball and sent it into orbit scoring two and cutting the lead to ten. That was all the Birds would get the rest of the game, and Cleburne took game one.

The Canaries will be back in action Monday. They will take on the Cleburne Railroaders in game two of the three-game series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN. For more information on game tickets, group outings or promotions, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.

